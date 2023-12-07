South Africa: ANC Veteran of 60 Years Mavuso Msimang 'Painfully' Severs Ties, Tenders Devastating Resignation

Mavuso Msimang, deputy president of the African National Congress Veterans' League (ANCVL), has resigned from the party after more than 60 years. Msimang said in his devastating three-page resignation letter, the transcript published in full below, that 'For several years now, the ANC has been wracked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people, of whom there continue to be so many.'

A letter dated 6 December 2023 was made public on various social media channels late last night. A trusted source confirmed to Daily Maverick shortly before midnight that the letter was indeed authentic.

Msimang questions incidents of children drowning in pit latrines, raw sewage flowing into rivers, over a hundred people dying in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, people dying waiting for ambulances and businesses failing while "ANC leaders publicly proclaim ownership of obscenely wealthy homesteads and other possessions, and send their children to the best schools in the land".

Msimang goes on to say that the "dramatic decline in the organisation's popularity is attributable to widely held perceptions that its members and 'deployees' are corrupt, that the organisation has a high tolerance threshold for venality, and that the deployment of unsuitable people accounts for the government's deplorable levels of service to the public."

He ends his letter: "Consequently, I have...