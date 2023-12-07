Rwandan Consumers Upbeat as World Congress Kicks Off in Nairobi

More than 300 delegates including influential leaders from government, business community, and civil society have gathered in Nairobi, Kenya, to discuss the policy, good practice, and accountability required to protect consumers, globally, at the Consumers International Global Congress 2023.

The three-day Global Congress, which kicked off Wednesday, December 6, is held every four years as a pivotal event for people committed to improving consumers's lives.

A February-April survey indicated that 48 percent of African micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) report that customers lack trust in online marketplaces and websites.

The latest event themed "Building a resilient future for consumers" covers four cross-cutting areas: digital futures, fair finance, sustainable consumption, and strengthening consumer protection worldwide.

Damien Ndizeye, the Executive Director of the Rwanda Consumer Rights Protection Organisation (ADECOR), is optimistic that the Congress will offer a platform for consumers in Rwanda to network with their colleagues from other countries and renew efforts aimed at advocating for rights of consumers.

"We are here to learn from each other and acquire more knowledge on how to work with government agencies in enhancing the protection of the rights of consumers," said Ndizeye who is also a board member of the Congress.

The Consumers International's Global Congress 2023 is the only international event which brings togethe leading consumer organizations - mandated to protect consumer rights - together with government, business, civil society and academia.

Helena Leurent, the Director-General of Consumers International, said: "As we enter 2024, climate and post-pandemic crises will continue to harm both planet and people in the marketplace.

"The Global Congress provides a unique opportunity to share a vivid picture of the global consumer experience and to build and action solutions that make a difference for people."

The event is being held for the second time in Africa in partnership with the Competition Authority of Kenya and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition Commission.

Willard Mwemba, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the COMESA Competition Commission, said: "The hosting of the Congress in Africa demonstrates the commitment COMESA and, increasingly, the continent attaches, to matters of consumer protection and welfare.

"The event provides a bedrock to enhance the demands needed from marketplace actors and strengthen competition as a win-win for consumers and economies."

Joint calls and new global initiatives will be launched which unite the consumer movement, government and business entities to prevent scams, deliver a better food system, enable effective redress, and amplify the consumer voice in international dialogue.

New consumer insight will be released to pinpoint the top consumer issues for the coming year, and good practice case studies will be shared on practical and business model innovations in global energy and finance systems.