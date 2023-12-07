Angola: Central Bank Provides More Than 1 Billion Kwanzas in Credit

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) has already provided more than one billion kwanzas in credit projects contracted through commercial banks.

Speaking Tuesday in the Province of Luanda at the opening of the 12th Economy and Finance Forum, the BNA Governor, Manuel Tiago Dias, said that the above figure corresponds to 16.36% of the overall bank credit portfolio and 78% of the credit portfolio allocated to the real sector of the economy, with emphasis on the manufacturing industry, agriculture, animal production, hunting, forestry and fisheries.

He pointed out that this figure is the result of Notice 10/23 of 6 April, which has had a significant impact on credit to the economy since its implementation until October of this year.

In the scope of the various notices published by the BNA, Manuel Tiago Dias pointed out that it has sought to support the different programmes that drive the diversification of the economy, through financial guidelines and policies that affect the availability of credit and investments in various economic sectors.

The official also pointed out that the data available to date indicate that, since the creation of the BNA notices, more than 46,000 jobs have been created and scope of funded activities, they have already been allocated to 17 provinces, with a view to contributing to realising the dream of home ownership, as well as to boost the real estate sector.

With regard to the 12th Economy and Finance Forum, the chairman of the Angolan Banking Association (ABANC), Mário do Nascimento, said that the event represented a significant milestone in the commitment to promote fundamental discussions on economic diversification and financial markets.

Held under the slogan "Economic diversification and financial markets", the event was organised by ABANC and assessed the urgency of economic diversification in Angola, which is crucial for sustainable growth and reducing dependence on oil.

