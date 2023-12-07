Angola: More Than 3,000 Kilometers of Roads Under Rehabilitation in the Country

Cacula — More than 3,000 kilometres of roads are being rehabilitated across the country, through funding provided by the Government, within the framework of the National Road Rescue Programme, to improve the circulation of people and their goods, the Minister of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, revealed in Huíla.

At this point, as he made known today, Tuesday, in the municipality of Cacula, all works are taking place at a good pace and everything indicates that, within a year, the national road network will be in safe conditions to allow mobility and help leverage the economy.

Also, in the chapter of national works, the minister announced the stagnation of 742 ravines, given their progressive state that threatens infrastructures and human lives.

Speaking on the sidelines of the consignment ceremony of the rehabilitation works of the EN-105, which connects the provinces of Huíla and Benguela, with 303 kilometers, Carlos dos Santos said that in recent times and with the heavy loads of rain the roads have degraded a lot, hence the creation of a team for immediate action.

The rehabilitation of the EN-105 road that connects the provinces of Benguela and Huíla generated 530 jobs in its initial phase.

Angola's fundamental road network consists of more than 13,000 kilometers. JT/MS/DOJ