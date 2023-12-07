Ethiopia Expresses Desire to See More U.S. Companies in Country's Economy

6 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew received the Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Management Services (IMS), John D.Calhoun and his team, at her office today.

The discuss held with IMS, which is a full-service consulting, engineering, management and operations firm assisting public and private clients to improve the environment and public infrastructure, focused on strengthening partnerships on infrastructure.

On the occasion, the state minister welcomed the team and briefed them about the ongoing development efforts and a need to engage US private sectors in the economy.

The IMS on their part have expressed their intention to participate in development activities in the country by opening an office in Addis Ababa.

They further expressed enthusiasm to participate in engineering space and promised to take initial conversation with the American EXIM Bank to the next level.

Semereta on her part expressed her and the government's wish to see more US companies engage in Ethiopia and urged the company to take this opportunity and discuss the initiative further.

