Rwanda: Police Warns Drivers as Six-Year-Old Is Killed, Nine Injured in Rusororo Car Accident

A speeding Toyota RAV4 killed a six-year-old school child and injured at least nine other people in the evening of Tuesday, December 5, in the Nyagasambu area of Rusororo Sector on the outskirts of Kigali.

Eight of the injured are schoolchildren, according to Police Spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga.

The injured were taken to Rwamagana Hospital, Masaka Hospital and others Nyagasambu Health Centre depending on the severity of their injuries.

It is suspected the driver, who is now detained at Fumbwe police station, was under the influence of alcohol, Rutikanga told The New Times.

He could face criminal charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident that killed a person and injured others.

"It is not just a traffic offence, it's criminal," Rutikanga said.

'Make road safety a priority'

He reminded road users to always be responsible, especially during the festive season.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility; we have to be accountable to each other because police officers cannot be present at all junctions," he said.

"There has to be behavioural change and mindset change, which involves everyone in order to make road safety a priority."

Rutikanga reminded drivers to avoid alcohol, which is one of the main causes of accidents. Drivers should respect road signs, keep a safe distance and not use phones while driving, he said, insisting that errant drivers will be penalised regardless of the time of the year.

"We remind people to be cautious during the festive season, which is filled with a lot of excitement and celebrations. People should enjoy responsibly and make sure the excitement does not result in mourning," he said.