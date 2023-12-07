Tanzania: World Mourns With Tanzania

Leaders, diplomats extend heartfelt condolences, solidarity to Tanzania

TANZANIA: HUNGARIAN President, Ms Katalin Novak yesterday joined other leaders to extend their heartfelt condolences to Tanzania, following the catastrophic landslide last Sunday that claimed 65 lives, while leaving over 100 injured in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

Ms Novak expressed her condolences through her X account (formerly twitter), saying that she was much shocked by the horror disaster.

"My heartfelt condolences to @SuluhuSamia and the people of Tanzania on their losses and bereavement caused by the landslide. I look back to my official visit to the country with fond memories, so I feel the sadness of the tragedy even more intensely," she wrote.

Adding "My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims," Ms Novak said.

Ms Novak visited Tanzania in July this year, when she and her host President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in education development.

Ms Novak and Dr Samia share a similar momentous record of becoming the first female presidents in their respective nations' history.

President Dr Samia immediately responded to President Novak's post.

"Your Excellence, we are grateful for your condolences. Thank you for the fond memories you have of our great country and its people. Karibu tena Tanzania," Dr Samia wrote through her X account.

Other leaders who extended their condolences include the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Concar, who noted through his X account that he was saddened by the tragic news.

"Saddened by the news of this terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to all those in the affected communities of Hanang District, who have lost loved ones," Mr Concar said.

Equally, the Sweden Embassy in Tanzania released a heartfelt condolence's statement through its X account, saying the embassy prays for the victims of the calamity in Hanang District.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hanang community, households and the families who have lost their loved ones during the flash flood," reads part of the statement.

Also, the Belgium Embassy in Tanzania extended condolence through its X account, saying it stands by Tanzania in this horrific disaster.

"Saddened by the news of the terrible tragedy that occurred in Hanang District, our hearts go out to all those in the affected communities who have lost loved ones in the floods and landslides," wrote the embassy in its statement.

The European Union Delegation to Tanzania and East Africa Community (EAC), Ambassador Christine Grau was another global leader who sent a condolence message through her X account.

"I am saddened by the calamity that occurred in Hanang District, Manyara Region as a consequence of the flood. On behalf of the European Union (EU) in Tanzania, I pray for the injured and those who lost their loved ones," Ms Grau said.

East Africa Community (EAC) General Secretary, Dr Peter Mathuki, showcased the regional solidarity to Tanzania. Through his X account, the EAC boss said that the bloc is with the country during this difficult and sorrowful moment.

"EAC stands in solidarity and shares deepest condolences to President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and the people of Tanzania on the loss of lives due to the heavy rains and landslide. May the departed souls rest in peace and our prayers go to the dears of the victims. Be comforted," Dr Mathuki said.

Likewise, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General, Mr Martin Chungong sent his heartfelt sympathy in a letter to IPU's President, Dr Tulia Ackson, who doubles as a Speaker of the National Assembly.

"I am saddened with the loss of lives, widespread destruction and challenges involved in getting aid to those most in need, my thought goes to the entire nation and to you at this trying time," Mr Chungong said in the letter.

At home, the ruling party CCM Secretary General Women's Wing, Ms Jokate Mwegelo said the party's women's wing was mobilising resources to cater for the needy especially women and children who, according to her, are the most affected with the catastrophe.

Ms Mwegelo said as of last Monday, the wing's fund and their friends mobilised different resources for the affected including 200 mattresses, 1,000 pairs of Kanga, 400 bed sheets, 150 blankets and 550 women gowns.

She mentioned mats, soaps, body oil, children's dresses and food products as among the humanitarian aids mobilised by the party's women wing.

Ms Mwegelo said the whole consignment of aid was on the way to Hanang District whereby the distribution to residents affected who have been relocating to special camps will be done by the wing's leaders.