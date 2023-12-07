Tanzania Giants Seek Away Redemption

DAR ES SALAAM: SIMBA and Young Africans have left for their CAF Champions' League group matches in search of their first wins, against Medeama and Wydad Casablanca respectively.

Simba flew to Marrakech, Morocco for their Group B match against Wydad at Grand Stadium of Marrakech on Saturday while Young Africans travelled to Ghana for their Group D match against Medeama at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi a day earlier.

Both Tanzania giants played two group matches but are yet to register a win.

Simba are third in their group, with two points after sealing two draws. In their first group match, they drew 1-1 with ASEC Mimosas at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. In their second encounter, they met with Jwaneng Galaxy, and the match ended goalless.

At the top of Group B are ASEC Mimosas, leading with four points, similar to the second-placed Galaxy. At the bottom are Wydad Casablanca without a point from their two group matches.

Yanga have only secured a point from two games, having lost to Algerian side CR Belouizdad 3-0 in an away clash and forced a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants, Al Ahly at home.

The two matches' results place Young Africans at the bottom of Group D. Al Ahly is on top of the group with four points, followed by CR Belouizdad with three points tied with Medeama, but Belouizdad are superior by goal average.

Yanga's Media and Communication Manager, Ally Kamwe, confirmed that they would miss wing-back, Joyce Lomalisa's service due to injury.

Kamwe revealed that in his absence, the coach confirmed Nickson Kibabage as his replacement.

"All players are in good shape except Lomalisa, who is nursing an injury. He is not part of the squad against Medeama, although the doctor has confirmed it's a minor injury.

"He is among our top players, but as a team, we have other quality players ready to execute a good job in his absence, like Kibabage who performed well during the Al Ahly match," he said.