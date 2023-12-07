Tanzania: Hanang Disaster - PM Pleads for Aid

Says aid will strictly be coordinated by his office

MANYARA,Hanang: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that the Hanang mudslide is a national disaster that needs support from all quarters, while insisting that aid will strictly be coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office.

The catastrophic landslide last Sunday claimed 65 lives, leaving over 100 injured, while several others are still missing in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

A total of 1,150 households with 5,600 people were displaced as mudslide swept through Katesh township and Jorodom, Ganana and Dumbeta hamlets in the district following overnight rains.

Speaking to Katesh residents yesterday, Mr Majaliwa called on Tanzanians who are ready to support the government in providing aid to the victims, to channel their support through the Prime Minister's Office as the coordinator for receiving aid.

His assertion comes as cash condolences continue pouring in the government.

According to him, the government will not turn a blind eye on any public servant trying to swindle the money.

"The money is meant for those affected by the tragedy, let's resist the temptation of spending it for personal gains", the PM directed.

"All the aid that will be brought will be coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office under the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Jenista Mhagama, Permanent Secretary, Dr Jim Yonazi and Disaster Department," Mr Majaliwa said.

Moreover, the PM warned the individuals or groups that will use the Hanang mudslide crisis for their benefit and stressed that all aid should reach the victims as required.

"We do not allow individuals or groups to use this catastrophe as an opportunity... We wish that every aid provided for the victims reaches them," Prime Minister insisted.

According to Prime Minister Majaliwa as of yesterday morning, the number of casualties has risen to 65, where two children who were hospitalised passed away, adding that deceased bodies continue to be identified and taken by the families under the supervision of the government for burial.

Regarding road infrastructure, markets and all other damaged areas, Mr Majaliwa said the government will ensure that they return to their normal state so that people can continue with their economic activities.

He said that more than 1,200 officers from various security and defence forces in the country are continuing to remove the mud to ensure that Katesh township and nearby villages returns to normal state.

"The work that is being done now is to remove mud so that we can get to the normal level and people can continue their work... We have 1,265 commanders of our defence forces, they are here to ensure that we return the Katesh township to a normal state. Our goal is for normalcy to return within two to three days," he added.

The government has also restored electricity, water and communication services and continues to control security by deploying a good number of police officers.

In a related development, Prime Minister Majaliwa visited the victims of the Hanang mudslide who have been hospitalised at the Manyara Referral Hospital.

While in the hospital, the PM insisted on the hospital management to implement the instructions of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to provide free medical services and food to the victims who are still recovering in the hospital.

He also directed the hospital management to continue providing good services to the citizens to support the government's efforts of building hospitals in the country to provide better health services to the citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are happy when we hear that the citizens are happy with health services provided to them because the work done by the government under President Samia to build health centres, regional and district hospitals is remarkably aimed at providing quality health services," Mr Majaliwa said.

On the other hand, the PM met with a team of expert doctors from Dodoma and Arusha led by the Medical Doctor in charge of Dodoma Region Referral Hospital, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, who has a team of 21 people.

The medical team who provides services to the victims includes medical specialists, medical assistants, anesthesiologists and operating room nurses.

Meanwhile, the Chief Government's Spokesperson, Mr Mobhare Matinyi has said that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed that all financial contributions should be sent to the National Disaster Management Fund Electronic Account number 9921151001 by writing the word "MAAFA HANANG" at any bank in and outside of the country.