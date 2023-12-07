Rwanda Signs a Bilateral Air Service Agreement With Nepal, Opens Honorary Consulate in Kathmandu

Rwanda's envoy to Nepal with residence in New Delhi, India, Amb. Jacqueline Mukangira, effected an official visit to Nepal from December 3 to December 5, to sign a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries and inaugurate the Office of the Honorary Consulate of Rwanda in Kathmandu, Nepal.

During the signing ceremony of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Agreement and noted the existing excellent relations between Rwanda and Nepal.

"With Nepal and Rwanda being located in Asia and Africa, respectively, and really far from one another, this Bilateral Air Services Agreement that we have just signed has created a basis upon which airlines of the two countries are able to operate air transport services, which is the fastest mode of transport, that can facilitate the movement of our people, cargo and mail, in the context of strengthening business bonds," said Amb Mukangira.

While inaugurating the Office of Rwanda Honorary Consulate in Kathmandu, the Ambassador thanked Narayan Prakash Saud, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, for having graced the ceremony and highlighted the strong relationship between Rwanda and Nepal, and the common engagements on the international arena.

She said: "Rwanda and Nepal also share common strategic views on the Protection of Civilians. It's worth recalling that Nepal is a signatory of the Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians, having endorsed the Principles on April 15, 2017.

"We look forward to continued support at bilateral and multilateral levels. Rwanda pulls its weight when it comes to global UN peacekeeping operations. Indeed, Rwanda and Nepal are currently ranked among the biggest troop contributing countries to the UN Peacekeeping Missions."

The Minister who was the chief guest recognized the importance of Rwanda and Nepal relations, and emphasized that the Honorary Consulate will further strengthen the warm relations.

He was joined, at the inaugural function, by other high-level dignitaries including Indira Rai, the Vice Speaker of Nepal's Lower House of Parliament, Dr. Narayan Khadha, a Member of Parliament and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Bharat Raj Paudyl, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Bharat Mani Subedi, the Secretary of Civil Aviation, some members of Parliament, Ambassadors, Honorary Consuls, members of the business community, academia and media representatives. About 150 people attended the ceremony.

The Honorary Consul of Rwanda in Kathmandu, Prajwal Jung Pandey, expressed his satisfaction and pride for being Honorary Consul of Rwanda, showing facts of its development trajectory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two main activities were preceded by a courtesy call of Amb. Mukangira to Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Their discussions focused on the existing good relations between Rwanda and Nepal and perspectives of further strengthening the relations.

Another courtesy call was made by the Ambassador to the Joint Secretary for Central Asia, West Asia and Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal. Their discussions were on bilateral cooperation and on good team work in peacekeeping operations and on related prospective cooperation framework.

Rwanda and Nepal established diplomatic relations in 2017, Amb. Mukangira being the first representative of Rwanda to Nepal, with residence in New Delhi, India.

Since then, relations between the two countries have grown stronger. The Bilateral Air Service Agreement is one of the MoUs that will strengthen the relations.

Agreements on general cooperation, on a visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports holders and on defence and security cooperation are also in the pipeline.