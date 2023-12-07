Rwanda: 'Serial Killer' Denis Kazungu's Substantive Trial Set for January 2024

6 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court is scheduled to commence the substantive trial of Denis Kazungu, the alleged serial killer accused of murdering 14 people and burying their remains in his residence in Busanza.

The trial is set to begin on January 5, 2024.

Kazungu faces charges including murder, rape, robbery, forgery, and desecration of human corpses. He was apprehended on September 5 and remanded by Kicukiro primary court on September 26.

According to the prosecution, among others, Kazungu admitted to killing 14 people.

The prosecution revealed that from April 2022 until his arrest in September, Kazungu had rented a residence in Kanombe sector. Authorities were alerted when the property owner reported non-payment of rent and Kazungu's refusal to leave.

Upon his arrest, Kazungu initially confessed that he had killed and buried 12 people in the rented house. An immediate investigation was initiated, leading to the grim discovery of the victims' bodies.

Since his arrest, Kazungu has pleaded guilty to all charges.

