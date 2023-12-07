Rwanda in South Africa for Africa Continental Cup T20 Africa Cup Qualifier

6 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hamza Nkuutu

Rwanda men's cricket national team is in Johannesburg, South Africa, to compete at the ACA T20 Africa Continental Cup qualifiers scheduled from December 6-10 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The Rwandan contingent, which includes 14 players and four officials, proceeded to South Africa from Namibia where they failed to win a single game in the just-concluded World Cup 2024 qualifiers.

Hosts Namibia qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup which will take place in the United States and West Indies after finishing the Africa qualifiers as champions.

The will represent Africa alongside Uganda who reached the tournament for the first time after a nine-wicket victory over Rwanda in the last match.

The 2023 ACA Africa T20 Cup qualification process consists of a series of two cricket tournaments, organized by the Africa Cricket Association (ACA), that would determine the eight teams that will advance to the 2023 ACA Africa T20 Cup.

The first tournament was the Southern Africa Cup (covering the south and central region), which was played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, in May this year.

The Northern Africa Cup (covering the northwest region) was originally scheduled to be played in June in Abuja, Nigeria, and the East Africa Cup was originally to be hosted in Kampala, Uganda, in July.

The last two events were eventually combined into a single event (North-West/East Qualifier), and was scheduled to be played in September, however, it was postponed yet again.

The combined qualifier, which has attracted eight teams, starts on Wednesday December 6 and will run until December 10. Rwanda begin their campaign against Gambia on Friday, December 8 (9am)

Uganda won the inaugural ACA Africa T20 Cup in 2022, defeating Tanzania in the final.

The defending champions, plus the top three sides from the Southern Africa Cup, (Botswana, Malawi and Mozambique), as well as the top four sides from the combined North-West/East Qualifier, will qualify for the 2023 ACA Africa T20 Cup Finals to be played from December 11-19 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

That means that, if Rwanda reaches the last four of the combined qualifiers, they will stay in South Africa for another 10 days.

Rwandan squad to South Africa

Players: Clinton Rubagumya (Capt), Kevin Irakoze Kabare, DIdier Ndikubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe, Emmanuel Sebareme, Hamza Khan, Nadir Muhammad, Zappy Maurice Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza, Martin Akayezu, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugaba, Eric Kubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga.

Officials: Lee Booth (Head coach) Adelin Tuyizere (Assistant coach), Theoneste Iyakaremye (Physio), Jackson Nzayisenga(Team Manager).

Fixtures

Wednesday

Kenya vs Cameroon 1:30PM

Thursday

Cameroon vs Mali 9AM

Kenya vs Sierra Leone 1:30PM

Friday

Gambia vs Rwanda 9AM

Mali vs Kenya 1:30PM

Saturday

Rwanda vs Ghana 9AM

Sierra Leone vs Mali 1:30PM

Sunday

Ghana vs Gambia 9AM

Sierra Leone vs Cameroon 1:30PM

Group A: Rwanda, Ghana, Gambia

Group B: Kenya, Sierra Leone, Mali, Cameroon

