Rwanda: American Guard Zion Styles Joins APR Ahead of Basketball Africa League 2024

Rwandan basketball league champions APR have added American point guard Zion Styles to their roster ahead of the forthcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2024.

Styles, 23, plays college basketball at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in the United States.

During the 2022/23 season, he appeared in all the 31 games that his team played and was named on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team. He scored a total 361 points and he was the team's second-leading rebounder, securing an average 3.5 rebounds per game.

He scored double-digits in 20 appearances, including career-high 22 points versus North Carolina Central on February 20 this year.

Styles' move to APR follows club's recent acquisition of American guards Michael Dixon and Adonis Filer.

Filer, 30, is no stranger to BAL, having previously played for REG BBC during their past two campaigns, despite falling short in the tournament's quarter-finals.

Dixon, on the other hand, promises to add depth and skill to the army side's roster. With him, the team has a winner who knows how to win BAL, having previously done so with US Monastir during the 2022 edition.

BAL gets underway in March 2024. The regular season will be played in three countries - Egypt, Senegal and South Africa, before the playoffs and finals head to Kigali in end May-early June.