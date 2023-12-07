Rwanda: It's a Dream Come True for the Whole Culture - Local Rappers, Musicians on Kendrick's Performance

It is a dream come true, a huge inspiration for Rwanda's hip hop community and the whole pop culture, to witness a lyrical genius like Kendrick Lamar in action on the Rwandan soil, local rappers have said.

The reactions, from some of the most influential players in Rwanda's music industry, comes hours to the 'Move Africa: A Global Citizen Experience' Africa's first music tour, which kicks off tonight at BK Arena in Kigali and headlined by rap icon Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking to The New Times, Kenny Kshot, one of the best rappers in the country, said that it's a dream come true in his career to be able to experience what a Kendrick Lamar live performance looks like.

He said when joining the music industry, he got the name Kshot from Kdot, Lamar's other stage name, something that shows how Lamar's Kigali performance means a lot to his career.

"It's a motivation and sign of hope that everything is possible. If Kendrick Lamar can perform in Rwanda, that means that I can also perform in LA!" he said.

For Kina Beat, a music producer, it means a lot for not only the hip hop culture but the whole country in general to have Kendrick Lamar performing in town.

However, especially for hip hop, it's sad that no one will open for Lamar at the concert since there aren't any local rappers on the concert's lineup.

"How do you invite Kdot but not include a single rapper on the line-up of the show? We have produced a number of hip hop songs that made a huge impact in our society which can also feature in the concert," Kina remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ish Kevin, known for his socially conscious lyrics, expressed his admiration for Lamar's ability to address real-world issues through his music.

"He's not just a rapper, he's a voice for the voiceless," Ish remarked. "I hope we can bring that same level of authenticity to our own stories, our own struggles."

"Kendrick is more than just a rapper, he's a storyteller. His words are a mirror to society, reflecting the struggles and triumphs we all face," another fast-rising female rapper, Malaika, said.

This will be Lamar's first performance in East Africa, and so far, the biggest rapper to perform in Rwanda, following Dreamville's J Cole who was in the country in 2021 for Basketball Africa League (BAL) season one.

The rapper ranks number two on this year's list of top 50 greatest rappers by Billboard, released as part of the platform's salute to this year's golden anniversary of hip-hop, following Jay Z on the list and followed by influential rappers of all time including the likes of B.I.G, 50 Cent, Kanye west, and even Dr Dre who made him a household name in the hip-hop world.