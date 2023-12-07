Rwanda: Kendrick Lamar Meets Rwandan Rappers Ahead of Grand Concert

Celebrated American rapper Kendrick Lamar has met with a group of promising Rwandan rappers ahead of his highly anticipated show at BK Arena in the capital Kigali.

The renowned rapper, nicknamed Mr Morale and the Big Stepper (also the title of his latest Grammy-winning album), landed in Kigali in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, and is set to headline the 'Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience' concert.

Among the Rwandan rappers that the Compton-born artiste met include Kenny Kshot, Kivumbi King, Bruce the 1st, Angel Mutoni, Joe Logan, Prime, and Pro Zed.

"This is unbelievable!!!" Kshot wrote on his X account after the meeting.

The meeting came after many hip-hop fans in the country took to social media to complain about the lack of Rwandan rappers on the line-up of the show that is set to be headlined by the global iconic rapper, saying that it was a huge opportunity and motivation for local rappers to share the stage with the hip-hop legend.

The New Times understands that there is likely to be a surprise performance by some of the local rappers that met with the hip-hop icon at Move Afrika show.

Kendrick Lamar ranks number two on this year's list of top 50 greatest rappers by Billboard, released as part of the platform's salute to this year's golden anniversary of hip-hop, after Jay Z. The list also features influential rappers of all time including the likes of B.I.G, 50 Cent, Kanye West, and even Dr Dre.