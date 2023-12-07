Mozambique: Maputo City Records Over 1,400 Cases of Domestic Violence

Maputo — Maputo City recorded over 1,400 cases of domestic violence from January to September of this year, against 345 cases recorded in the same period of 2022, according to figures released by the Mozambican Police (PRM).

According to Ana Langa, head of the Department for Attending to Families and Minors Victims of Violence, at the PRM command in Maputo City, "the data from January to September shows that 1408 cases were recorded, compared to 345 in the same period last year.'

Since cases of domestic violence have been recurrent in the municipal districts of KaMpfumu, KaMavota and Nhamankulu, the Police launched a campaign to neutralize all the fugitives indicted in the cases.

The launch of the campaign, named Operation Basadi, is part of the 16 days of activism campaign on violence against women and girls, which culminates with the celebration of International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

The Police intend to intensify its search for and capture of all the fugitives involved in the cases over the next three days.

"This operation aims to round up fugitives who have committed offences against women and girls, who suffer the most from domestic violence and gender-based violence', Langa said.

According to Langa, cases of violence against men should also be reported.

"Men are free to approach the centre to report cases. There used to be a bit of confusion. The name used to be the Department for Attending to Women and Children Victims of Violence, but it was renamed the Department for Attending to Families and Minors, so everyone is free to approach it', she said.