Southern Africa: Minister Didiza Responds to Botswana Announcement on Restricts of Imports of Agricultural Products From South Africa

press release

Minister Didiza has taken concern of the restrictions on imports which have been extended by the Botswana Government.

Minister Didiza’s concern is about the negative impact this will have on bilateral trade between the two countries.

The minister will seek an urgent meeting with her Botswana’s counterpart in order to raise her concerns and further listen to her colleague on what may be the underlying concerns that has made Botswana to take this move. Minister Didiza had raised South Africa's concerns on these restrictions during the SACU Summit in July 2023.

There was hope that a broader bilateral engagement will take place between agriculture and trade Ministers of two countries to try and have a better understanding on what has occasioned such move from Botswana. "We hope that the engagements will assist in resolving this challenge for the benefit of our countries and industry. “Minister Didiza said