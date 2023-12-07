Rwanda: Kagame - Move Afrika Concert a Good Way to End 2023

At Kigali's BK Arena, on Wednesday, December 6, President Paul Kagame addressed a cheering crowd waiting for American rapper Kendrick Lamar's maiden performance in Africa.

''What a good way of ending the year, with music, with energy, with optimism!'' Kagame said, moving the crowd.

The line-up for the Move Afrika: Rwanda concert organised by Global Citizen, featured Rwandan musicians Bruce Melodie and Ariel Wayz, DJ Toxxyk, celebrity choreographer Sherrie Silver, and Tanzanian singer Zuchu.

Kagame, who was joined by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, challenged the revellers to rally around Africa's health agenda, and community health workers who champion primary care.

''Picking on the theme of health,'' he said, ''health is a precious asset. Africa can address most of its challenges.

''I want to dedicate this moment to the community health workers who keep us healthy and safe. Africa has organized around health; countries dedicated 15% of their national budgets. And I'm happy to be the health financing champion for the African Union.''

''There are many things we can address together. Working together, our continent stands strong and can address most of our challenges,'' Kagame said.

Is Move Afrika returning to Kigali?

The President hinted on more Move Afrika events coming to Kigali.

''We are looking forward to hosting global citizens every year here in Kigali, through Move Afrika. So, we are looking forward to working with everyone. We hope you feel at home all of you and we hope to see you again in the near future.''

He wished the crowd a Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.