Rwanda: CAF Wants to Re-Assess Huye Stadium in Wake of Petitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has written to Rwanda's football governing body (FERWAFA) expressing intention to assess Huye Stadium artificial pitch's suitability to host CAF/FIFA Grade A international matches.

The development comes after South Africa and Zimbabwe lodged a complaint at CAF concerning the quality of the pitch in the field of play experienced during their 2026 Africa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda in November.

CAF also put the Huye Stadium pitch inspection into consideration after the CAF Match Command Center (MCC) and designated match official also raised, in their reports, similar concerns in relation to the pitch.

"CAF will undertake an independent inspection to the Huye Stadium conducted by an artificial pitch expert, to assess the current stage of the pitch for use in CAF/FIFA senior A international matches," an official letter, from CAF, addressed to Rwanda FA reads in part.

The federation was therefore requested to make schedule to visit the facility and, based on the inspection report, a decision will be taken by CAF regarding the approval of the stadium.

"We underline that the CAF decision will be made based on the status of the stadium and the level of compliance reported at the time of inspection."

If found that the artificial grass is not of the desired quality for visiting teams, Rwanda will have to find a new stadium to host their international matches including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda's next immediate assignments will be away games against Benin and Lesotho in June 2023 while their next home is scheduled in March 2025 against Nigeria.

There are high chances that Frank Spittler's side will host their upcoming home matches at state-of-the-art Amahoro Stadium which under major facelift until June 2024.