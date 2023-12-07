Rwanda: Kamonyi Residents Celebrate Completion of Rwf1 Billion Water Supply Line

Kamonyi district is basking in the glow of progress as a transformative water supply line, costing over Rwf1 billion, becomes a beacon of relief for residents grappling with water shortages. This milestone, a testament to the impact of citizen-funded initiatives, unveils the tangible benefits emerging from national budget allocations primarily sustained by taxes.

Sylvère Nahayo, the Mayor of Kamonyi district, proudly unveiled the accomplishments of the 2022/23 fiscal year. A remarkable 57-kilometer water supply line, seamlessly connecting Rugobagoba, Buye, and Ngoma, now allows residents the convenience of fetching water at their doorstep. The investment of Rwf1.140 billion in this project promises to alleviate longstanding water scarcity issues.

In addition to the water supply triumph, the district has also witnessed a transformative electrification initiative. A 6-kilometer electric line in Ngamba, threading through Karangara, Kajebuba, and RWACOF, now illuminates homes. This electrification feat, completed at a cost of Rwf457 million, signifies a brighter future for the region.

The fiscal year also marked the completion of the Kamonyi Genocide Memorial renovation, undertaken at a cost of Rwf96 million. Nahayo underscored the pivotal role of taxes in these developments, calling on citizens to recognize the collective impact of their contributions willingly.

Governor Kayitesi Alice of the Southern Province underscored the strategic importance of road construction projects across districts. Kamonyi, in particular, benefited from a 6-kilometer road linking Ruyenzi, Gihara, and Nkoto. The governor emphasized the imperative for residents to adhere to tax laws, portraying it as a crucial means of fortifying national resources for ongoing and future projects.

As Kamonyi stands on the cusp of progress, the narrative echoes the collaborative efforts of citizens and leadership, where taxes serve as the lifeblood fueling the engine of development.