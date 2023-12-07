Rwanda: APR Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Basketball Africa League 2024

Rwanda Basketball League reigning champions APR on Tuesday started a residential training camp ahead of regular season of the 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) which tips off in March.

APR will represent Rwanda in BAL 2024 having earned an automatic qualification considering that the country will be hosting part of the tournament.

The team is camping at Acacus Apartment in Kigali and the players are training every day at Stecol basketball court under American tactician Mazen Trakh.

The army side was crowned champions of Rwanda in September, bringing their 14-year title jinx to an end and. The club is among five teams that will be making their debut appearance in the competitions, alongside Burundi's Dynamo, Bangui Sporting Club of Central African Republic, Morocco's FUS Rabat and Libyan champions Al Ahly Benghazi.

The 2024 BAL season will see a record 48 games played across four African countries - South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and Rwanda - over four months.

APR roster in the camp

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dan Kimasa, Ntore Habimana, William Robeyns, Michael Dixon, Chris Ruta, Adonis Filer, All Kazingufu, Zion Styles and Elie Kaje.