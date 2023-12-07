Rwanda: New Book Explores Rwanda's Development Model

Fourteen local and international experts across various fields have collaborated to co-author "Rwanda: A Model for Haiti", an anthology of essays that explores the 'Rwandan model' and its constituents that could potentially and intelligently be emulated in Haiti.

Compiled and edited by Joe E. Sully, a Haitian-American author, and journalist, the collaborative book presents a wealth of ideas, expert opinions, and data, drawing parallels between Rwanda's success story and the challenges and opportunities facing Haiti.

The contributing authors span the fields of diplomacy, economics, technology, education, culture, politics, reconciliation, and national unity, among others.

The ones from Rwanda include Marie Immaculee Ingabire, the Chairperson of Transparency International Rwanda; Richard Hategekimana, the Chairman of the Rwanda Writers Federation; Viateur Ndikumana, the Vice Chancellor of Kibogora Polytechnic University; Callixte Kabera, the Vice Chancellor of East Africa University and Epimaque Twagirimana, the Vice Chairperson of Pan-African Movement Rwanda Chapter.

Other contributing authors and experts include Indran Amirthanayagam, Sri Lankan-American poet-diplomat, Dimitri Bien-Aimé, an international affairs and development practitioner, Aurore François, a life coach and educational consultant, Huguens Jean, a software models specialist and electrical engineer; João Melo, an author, professor and former Angolan Government official, Hillary Thomas-Lake, specialist in conflict management, post-conflict reconstruction and state-society relations, Marc-Arthur Pierre-Louis, software engineer and author; Huguens Jean, a software engineer as well as Jessica Xiao, a writer, and journalist.

According to Sully, also the founder of Bridgevision Production, an American communication, publishing, and production company, the inspiration for the anthology comes from the "remarkable progress Rwanda has achieved since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi."

Having visited the country in January, Sully was impressed by the combination of modern infrastructure and traditional life in Rwanda, embodying the vision of the government.

"I've read books about Rwanda and the leadership, particularly President Paul Kagame, but I had the opportunity to come here to see with my own eyes, the manifestation, a realisation of the vision behind the government of this country," he said.

Wanting to share the story credibly, Sully brought together the experts with the goal of explaining Rwanda's model, showcasing the country's transformation from a post-genocide economy loss of over 40 per cent to becoming one of the most stable places in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We're trying to explain that so that the world, the people in Washington D.C., where I'm based, can know about that story," he said.

Sully further highlighted the belief that Rwanda could serve as a model for Haiti and other developing nations' reconstruction efforts, citing the intelligent strategies implemented since 1994.

"Rwanda: A Model for Haiti," he added, also aims to promote a sense of pan-Africanism and unity among black people, drawing parallels between the experiences of Haiti and Rwanda.

In addition to a poem penned by Indran Amirthanayagam, which reflects on the Rwandan experience and draws connections between Rwanda and Haiti, the anthology primarily comprises essays covering various aspects including insights into the Rwandan education system, the nation's economy, efforts towards national unity and reconciliation, diplomatic strategies, and Rwanda's utilisation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to shape its foreign policy.

The anthology also delves into intelligent governance practices, emphasising transparency, anti-corruption measures, and other pertinent topics.

"Rwanda: A Model for Haiti" was unveiled in Rwanda on November 3, with a private book launch event dedicated to acknowledging the contributors from Rwanda. Plans for the book's distribution include an official launch in Rwanda and various states across the USA, among other locations, according to Sully.

The hard copies of the book are available at the Bridgevision Production Rwanda office in Kimihurura, as well as Ikirezi and Caritas libraries. It is also available on Amazon.