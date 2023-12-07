Kenya: DP Gachagua Assures Teachers of Their Safety in Areas Facing Security Challenges

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured teachers of their safety in all parts of the country, including in areas facing security challenges.

While addressing the Kenya National Union of Teachers Union (Knut) annual National Delegates Conference at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Gachagua said adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure teachers go on with their work in volatile areas without fear for their lives.

"We have taken enough measures to ensure that the teachers are secure and there is enough security for them. A lot of work is going on in those regions to make sure that teachers and everybody and the rest of the country is secure," said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President also said that the government had stopped the sacking of teachers, who fled from their working stations over insecurity in Northern Kenya.

"You cannot punish people who are running away to save their lives," he said.

He said Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki was seized of the matter and would ensure the measures are fully implemented.

"The National Police Service and all our security agencies are doing whatever needs to be done so that our teachers and the rest of Kenyans are secure," noted the Deputy President.

He continued, "We are undertaking a disarmament exercise to rid these areas of criminals. We also understand the value of education in sustainably addressing banditry and other forms of security threats, as we progressively move communities from past retrogressive practices."

He stated that security in the North Rift and areas prone to terrorism are on the government's radar and it will not relent until peace is restored.

The DP was representing President William Ruto at the event attended by over 2,000 delegates drawn from the 47 counties.

The Deputy President, who paid tribute to teachers for their patriotism, also commended them for their savings culture through cooperative societies to harness income for their future financial stability.

The Deputy President further said that the government plans to bridge the teachers' deficit by hiring at least 116,000 teachers to cover the gap. This year, the government has hired over 56,000 teachers.

He said they are working with the Teachers Service Commission to gradually convert the teachers on contract to permanent and pensionable, saying financial constraints had delayed its implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is because we appreciate the fact that achieving the recommended ratio reduces the burden on teachers, directly improving quality," he stated.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore and Knut officials led by the secretary-general Collins Oyuu and chairman Patrick Karinga.

For his part, Mr Oyuu said the union will continue supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration as he highlighted achievements of the government in streamlining the education sector and improving teachers' welfare.

"Education matters have been streamlined courtesy of the Kenya Kwanza administration. Learners' capitation has been improved, employment of teachers of a record 56,000 teachers, no Administration has ever hired such a high number in one year. The Presidential working party was well selected by the President. We were confident of the work and streamlining take off of the CBC," said Mr Oyuu.

He added, "Knut and teachers support the government. Knut is not a political wing, and we cannot afford to place ourselves to oppose the government because it is the same table we sit to negotiate with the government". - DPPs