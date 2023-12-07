Kenya: Bilateral Ties Vital for Development Agenda, President Ruto Says

7 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto says strong bilateral relations with other nations are crucial for Kenya's development agenda.

The government, he added, will foster strong relations with various nations to unlock untapped opportunities and broaden trade and investment prospects.

''Our progress is not an internal equation, we require friends, partners and investors to accelerate the achievement of our development goals. Bilateral relations facilitate cooperation and partnership with other nations that lead to opportunities for economic and social development,'' he said.

''Strong bilateral relations allow us to find new markets, increase trade and forge new bonds between Kenya and other countries.''

He made the remarks at State House Nairobi when he received credentials from 11 ambassadors and high commissioners.

They were Ibra Hussain Khan (Pakistan), Mohammed bin Mutair Ammash Al-Shamlani Al-Enazi (Qatar), Bernard Yohana Kibesse (Tanzania), Nasra Salim Mohamed Al Hashmi (Oman), Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle (Somalia), Ali Gholampour (Iran) and Jenny Da Rin (Australia).

Others were non-resident ambassadors Barlybay Sadykov (Kazakhstan), Daniel Schear (Estonia), Ignacio de Cossio Perez de Mendoza (El Salvador), and Fidelia Graand-Galon (Suriname).

The diplomats affirmed their commitment to building strong ties with Kenya for the mutual benefit of respective nations.

Key areas of cooperation they cited were trade, investment, blue economy, and digital transformation among others. - Presidential Communication Service

