Kenyans Seeking Bring Families to UK Must Have About U.S.$50,000 Income

Nairobi — Kenyans who want to migrate to the United Kingdom and bring their families with them may have to reconsider their decisions or pay more to qualify for the privilege.

This after Britain's Home secretary James Cleverly rolled out new guidelines that seek to put bottlenecks on immigration into the United Kingdom.

The UK seeks to raise the minimum income for family visas to be at par with the same threshold as the minimum salary threshold for UK's skilled workers which now stands at 38,700 sterling pounds.

Cleverly while unveiling the new guidelines in his five-point plan to the British parliament maintained that the decision was anchored on curbing immigrants into the European country, a factor he maintains is ''too high''.

The five point plan unveiled by Britain's Cleverly includes stopping oversea caregivers from bringing their families with them. Adding that will put to an end the abuse of health and care visas.

''We will stop oversea caseworkers from bringing families dependents and we will require care firms in England to be regulated by the care quality commission in order for them to sponsor visas,'' said Cleverly.

Students moving to the UK for masters have also been banned from bringing their families along with them in the latest attempt by Britain to cut the skyrocketing immigration.

The new measures are set to reduce the UK's annual immigration by slightly over 300,000.

Different nationalities have been migrating to the UK based on an array of factors including care giving, health grounds as well as education, a factor that is likely to scale down going forward.