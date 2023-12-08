South Africa: Tyla's Going On Tour!

South African sensation Tyla announced a major world tour for 2024 along with the release of her much-anticipated debut album.

The announcement, made on Thursday, sent waves of excitement across the music world.

Kicking off in Europe in March 2024, Tyla's tour promises to be a global spectacle, sweeping through North America in May.

''Album drops top of the year and I'm coming to your city!'' she wrote in a social media post.

Tyla, famous for her breakthrough single ''Water'', an amapiano-inspired hit that took the TikTok world by storm, has seen her music top charts globally.

With a No 1 spot in countries like New Zealand, the UK, and at home, and a top 10 position on the US Billboard Hot 100, Tyla's rise to fame has been meteoric.

The hit single's popularity also skyrocketed with a remix featuring Travis Scott.

In a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Tyla shared her awe at collaborating with such big names in the industry.

''I love working with new people. Now I get to work with the big names that I've been watching all my life,'' she shared.

Fans are buzzing about the tour dates, which include performances in cities like Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, and London, before heading to North American venues in San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Miami Beach, and more.

In addition to the tour news, Tyla's recent appearance on ''Colors'' for a performance of ''On and On'' has also gained attention.

