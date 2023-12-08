Sudan Army-RSF Battles Continue in Khartoum

Khartoum / Omdurman — Fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued Sunday and yesterday. Renewed clashes were reported from the vicinity of the Signal Corps in Khartoum North (Bahri). Meanwhile, the governor of Sudan has established an initiative to support Sudanese athletes in the capital, distributing food and financial aid on Monday.

An informed source told Radio Dabanga that the area extending from the El Amal Hospital in Kober to the headquarters of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) near the Shendi bus station witnessed intensive attacks by RSF artillery over the past days and on Monday from six in the morning until ten.

Two girls were killed by stray bullets in El Wehda in Khartoum North's Hajj Yousef yesterday. Six others were wounded by the RSF shooting.

In Omdurman, five members of one family were killed after a cannon shell fell on their house. On Sunday, four people were killed because of the continued artillery shelling by the RSF in El Fitihab in southern Omdurman.

The El Fitihab Resistance Committees said that the victims were four members from the same family. Many others were injured. The RSF shelling also caused many injuries and destroyed several homes.

In Khartoum, an initiative has been set up offering support and relief to Sudanese athletes still living in the Sudanese capital.

Ahmed Osman, the acting governor of Khartoum state, participated yesterday in the meeting of the Athletes' Initiative Follow-up Committee, in support of the Khartoum Appeal. He praised the sports community's support for their initiative and the committee's keenness and perseverance in reaching all athletes in the state's three cities.

The committee received support from the governor consisting of 500 food baskets and an amount of SDG 5 million. They began distributing these to the athletes present in Karari in northern Omdurman, and aim to complete the distribution within the coming days.

The governor posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the meeting with the Committee, stating that the need for support and relief in Khartoum "increases daily, especially among vulnerable groups", thereby requiring an expansion of resources to "help those in need affected by the war."

Members of the committee expressed the readiness of the sports sector to participate in public work, especially cleaning and environmental sanitation. They proposed a sports tournament under the slogan "Sports is Love and Peace."

RSF-SAF conflict

The RSF launched a heavy artillery attack on the General Command of the SAF in central Khartoum and the Signal Corps in Khartoum North (Khartoum Bahri) last Wednesday. Simultaneously, the SAF attacked RSF-controlled areas in eastern Khartoum.

In Jebel Aulia, the southernmost point of Khartoum, thousands of people continue to flee towards White Nile state, local sources reported on Thursday. The RSF claimed its control of the entire Jebel Aulia military base south of Khartoum, including the bridge linking Khartoum to Omdurman, on November 27.

Negotiations in Jeddah on a ceasefire between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were reported to have ended in a deadlock and suspended for an indefinite period on Sunday.