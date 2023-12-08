South Africa: Health Bill Goes to President for Approval

The National Council of Provinces in South Africa has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. It's now with President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide if it will become law.

The controversial bill has caused major debate. The African National Congress (ANC), which runs most provinces, supported it but some business groups wanted more talks regarding the bill. Only the Western Cape province, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA), voted against it.

People who are opposed to the bill are ready to go into battle against it. They will ask President Ramaphosa to send it back for more review and if he doesn't, they might take legal action. The health department says it's ready for these challenges.

The NHI Bill is about starting a system where everyone in South Africa can get access to healthcare.

The NHI Fund is the only organisation paying for healthcare services. The NHI proposed massive changes to private healthcare and medical aid which has some organisations worried.

There are questions about how this new system will work and how it will be paid for. The Health Department says these questions will be answered after the bill becomes law.

The cost of the NHI could be really high, between R300 billion and R660 billion every year, Business Tech reported.

The government plans to use higher taxes and stop some tax benefits to pay for it.

There are worries about how well the system will be run, the risk of corruption, and the power of the health minister. It is thought that some doctors and health workers might leave the country if it happens.

Supporters of the bill say it's not fair that only a few people in South Africa can get better health services and they think this bill will make things more equal. But others say the bill goes too far in limiting private healthcare and could actually make it harder for people to get the care they need. There are worries that it might even be against the law.

Despite warnings from experts and legal advisors, those who like the bill have moved it forward, saying it's for the best for everyone.

Some say the ANC is hurrying this bill to get more votes in the next election in 2024.