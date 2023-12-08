South Africa: Suspected Case of Cholera Flagged in Nelson Mandela Bay

analysis

The Eastern Cape Health Department said it appeared to be an isolated case, but outbreak teams were conducting contact tracing as the woman had attended a funeral before falling ill.

A woman from Nelson Mandela Bay has been placed in isolation at Livingstone Hospital pending the results of a cholera test after her case was flagged by clinicians on Wednesday, 6 December.

Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said it appeared to be an isolated case, but outbreak teams were conducting contact tracing as the woman had attended a funeral before falling ill.

Kupelo said outbreak response and health promotion teams had been sent to the area as a precautionary measure.

''The 47-year-old female patient from Walmer has since been admitted in isolation on contact precaution at Livingstone Hospital, pending the toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.''

By Thursday afternoon, doctors at Livingstone Hospital had not yet received the results.

''Health environmental services have already taken samples from wastewater treatment sources for laboratory testing, and results came back negative for cholera,'' Kupelo said.

''The department wishes to emphasise that no other case or sickness has been reported from the area.

''Members of the public are urged to practise good hygiene, washing hands with soap and safe water. They must be sure of drinking clean and safe water.''

Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and...