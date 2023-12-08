South Africa: SANDF Confirms Inquiry Heard Torture Allegations but Denies Existence of Military 'Death Squad'

analysis

Generals from the top echelons of the South African National Defence Force on Thursday denied the allegations of the existence of a military squad responsible for acts of torture and murder. But they deflected on providing factual responses to many of the allegations. Instead, media reports of the 'fabrications' came in for particular ire.

The South African National Defence Force Chief (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, took aim at the media on Thursday, saying Open Secrets' investigative exposé about a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture and murder could be construed as ''an act of defeating the ends of justice''.

Reading a one-page prepared statement, Maphwanya said the SANDF had noted the media reports making ''alarming allegations about the existence of the so-called South African National Defence Force death squad, responsible for acts of kidnapping, torture and murder''.

The SANDF considered the allegations ''in the most serious light, as these fabrications have the potential to damage the image and reputation of the South African National Defence Force'', he said.

''One would have expected that those who have such information, together with their sources, have the obligation to report such crime to law enforcement authorities.''

The press conference follows the publication of Open Secrets' Russian Doll investigation in Daily Maverick, as well as Carte Blanche and Open Secrets' investigation into allegations of a torture squad within the SANDF, which aired on 3 December.

Watch on Carte Blanche: SANDF Torture Squad

