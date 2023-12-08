South Africa: Sugar Company CEO Dan Marokane to be Named as Head of Power Utility - Reports

8 December 2023
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Dan Marokane is set to be appointed as chief executive officer of power utility Eskom, South African news website News24 reports.

Marokane is currently CEO at sugar producer Tongaat-Hulett and was previously head of group capital at Eskom.

News24 writes that it understands that a special Cabinet meeting has been called on Friday December 8, 2023 to approve the appointment, with an announcement imminent.

Eskom declined to give details on Thursday evening, responding only to an initial report in Bloomberg, which said Marokane was set to be appointed. Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said in a statement via text message: "Eskom would like to reiterate that the process of the appointment of the group chief executive is with the shareholder and once the decision is made, an announcement will be made public."

Former chief executive André de Ruyter gave notice of his resignation in December 2022, and abruptly exited his post early in February 2023.

South Africa is in the grip of an extended power crisis, with nation-wide rotational power cuts being used to manage the shortage of electricity.

