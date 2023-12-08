Angola: Head of State Encourages Society's Involvement in the Fight Against Corruption

7 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Thursday encouraged the involvement of Angolans in the fight against corruption and impunity.

In a publication on his official Facebook page, in the framework of the International Anti-Corruption Day, to be marked on Saturday, December 9, João Lourenço considers it to be a process aimed at a responsible management of public affairs.

''It is a commitment from everyone who wants a prosperous, fair and attractive Angola. On this day dedicated to the fight against this scourge, I encourage all of society to stop this devastating phenomenon'', reads the message.

Data recently released by the Attorney General's Office, within the scope of the Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Combat of Corruption, which was in force from 2018 to 2022, indicates the initiation of 2,521 criminal cases, of which 464 were sent to court, resulting in 20 convictions and 84 filings.

According to the results, within the framework of these cases, 25. 046,341,787, 32 (twenty-five billion, forty-six million, three hundred and forty-one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-seven kwanzas and thirty-two cents) and 14,088,102.00 (Fourteen million, eight hundred and eighty-eight thousand, one hundred and two dollars), as well as 800,000,000.00 (eight hundred million euros).

Regarding asset recovery, in this same period, the Angolan State, through the PGR's National Asset Recovery Service, recovered, in cash, real estate and movable assets a global value of 5,329,007,842.83 (five thousand million, three hundred and twenty-nine million, seven thousand, eight hundred and forty-two dollars and eighty-two cents).

Still in this field, various assets were seized, in Angola and abroad, valued at 12,930,788,169.01 (twelve billion, nine hundred and thirty million, seven hundred and eighty-eight thousand, one hundred and sixty-nine dollars and one cent).

December 9th was established by the United Nations (UN) with the aim of strengthening the prevention and fight against corruption on a global scale. VM/TED/DOJ

