Angola: U.S. Praises Angolan President's Role in New Partnership

Luanda — The US ambassador to Angola, Tulinabo Mushingi, praised the role of President João Lourenço in achieving the new partnership between the two countries.

The diplomat who was speaking Wednesday at a press conference, in Luanda, explained that the meeting between the two presidents at the White House, ends a historic year of involvement and partnership that coincided with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

For the US, he stated, it is a profound transformation in the relationship and is due, in part, to the leadership of President João Lourenço and the Biden administration's commitment to investing in this partnership.

He added that this will be done through high-level engagement in agreements for the creation of large economic infrastructures and cross-cutting collaboration, whether global or regional.

According to the diplomat, in his approach to the results of the meeting at the White House last week, the partnership between the two countries is more impactful than ever.

He explained that several commitments emerged from the meeting, with emphasis on the Lobito Corridor, where the USA will invest more than a billion dollars. Regarding energy, he said that more than two billion dollars will also be invested in solar energy projects and the commitment to organize the energy security dialogue next year.

Both presidents, he said, discussed investment in infrastructure, with the US being responsible for building another 180 bridges in rural areas of Angola. As for the digital economy, the Americans, through the telecommunications company Africell, will make the "digital money is better" program available.

Tulinabo Mushingi also made it known that, regarding agriculture and food security, efforts were discussed to support Angola's objective of becoming a food exporter by 2027, through investments along the Lobito Corridor.

"On security, the two presidents spoke about working together to address global and regional security challenges," he mentioned.

On the other hand, the Ambassador said that Biden praised the diplomatic leadership of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, including the work for peace in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

VIC/ADR/TED/DOJ