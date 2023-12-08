Uganda: Greed Is Killing Uganda, Warns Gen Katumba Wamala

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has warned that greed has killed Uganda, urging that something needs to be done to save the situation.

''You are talking about corruption but what brings it is because people moved away from need to greed. It is not need but greed. You have an apartment here and there, where are you going to take all of them? If you get a job, respect it and work diligently Don't rush to get rich,'' Gen Katumba said on Thursday evening.

''Many of us are old soon leaving the country soon but what kind do we leave behind! Many times, we blame the police officers for taking small amounts of bribes but we forget the officials who steal billions and billions.''

The minister was speaking during the launch of a book title 'Think you can' authored by Ivan Mawanda at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Gen Katumba said it is high time Ugandans changed their behaviour or else what is currently happing is destroying the country.

''The problem we have as youth is always wanting to start big. If you get out of school and see the vehicle Gen Katumba drives, you want to drive it in one year forgetting I have worked for 47 years. Don't rush to get rich.''

He told youths that one doesn't need to come from a well-off family in order to become successful in life but warned making it in life comes at a cost.

''Many of us grew up when our elders helped us up I ask the young generation that you shouldn't have so much but it takes the heart .If you help others, you will be rewarded.

He applauded Ivan Mawanda the author of the book for motivating fellow youths.

''I thank the author for writing a book which motivates others. Think you can but if you don't, you won't manage. Whatever you see as a challenge, it will be no more if you think you are capable. Everything you can achieve begins with your thinking.''

He encouraged Ugandans to author as many books as possible as a way of sharing knowledge with others.

Gen Katumba said books shouldn't only be about what has been learnt at school but also about one's experiences where others who could have given up can draw inspiration.

''This book is an inspiration to many and the reward will come from heaven. I encourage you not to stop on what you have started. Every one of us has a story to tell. Don't underate your story. It is inspiration to someone out there. Put it on paper. Encourage other people to write their books. Each one of us has a story. By writing this book, you have acted like a candle when it lights others, the light doesn't go out. You have not been selfish but shared your knowledge with others and don't stop.''

Gen Katumba bought a copy of the book at shs2 million.

Speaking during the launch, Mawanda described the book as one that depicts his life's journey from a humble background to where he is now.

''This book encourages people in our generation to think in a matrix way and not normal way. Many of us look at our first failure as the end whereas not. This book was first declared as unpublishable work, then all publishing houses told me I never studied literature and couldn't write a book but I didn't give up,'' Mawanda said.

He said whereas many people are willing to pursue their goals, they are discouraged by the first failure but he said the book encourages people never to give up in whatever they do.

''Many youths now look at life in a mediocre way that when you tell them it is not all about white collar jobs or academia but developing your talent, they look at you with a suspicious eye. The truth is that youth could be weak in class but so talented in music or sports. You can still be a good and successful person if you focus on developing your talent. It doesn't matter the background you are coming from.''