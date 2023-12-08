Uganda: Psfu, Uganda Baati Sign MOU to Enhance Climate Resilience

A transformative memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been formalized between Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Uganda Baati Limited marking the commencement of the tree-planting initiative.

This agreement, was signed during the PSFU's 27th annual general meeting at Kampala Serena Hotel and first award gala.

It emphasizes a shared commitment to strengthening resilience against climate change and environmental risks while jointly spearheading conservation efforts within an adaptive business ecosystem.

The MOU's primary goal is to establish a robust framework for collaborative action, focusing specifically on an expansive tree-planting initiative.

This transformative will endeavor to not only offset the impacts of climate change but also to cultivate a sustainable environment conducive to thriving business practices.

''This collaboration with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda signifies our promise to forging a sustainable future. Uganda Baati has a background of nurturing various forest reserves nationwide. Through our extensive experience and unwavering dedication, this tree-planting exercise underscores our ongoing efforts to create a positive environmental impact while fostering a business environment that ensures prosperity for future generations,'' said Ian Rumanyika, the head of external and corporate affairs at Uganda Baati.

Humphrey Nzeyi, the chief guest emphasized the importance of this collective endeavor.

''This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving shared goal of a more sustainable and climate-resilient. By combining both organizations' expertise and resources, this collaboration can make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of people across the nation.''