Mozambique: Strengthening U.S. Open Skies Civil Aviation Partnerships

document

U.S. delegates to the fifteenth International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2023) expanded the network of U.S. Open Skies partners by finalizing the text of a new agreement with the Republic of Mozambique.

ICAN 2023, which took place December 3-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was the year's largest gathering of civil aviation negotiators. The event, organized by ICAO, gathered attendees from more than 100 nations. Open Skies agreements establish legal frameworks for international air transport to facilitate growth of an efficient, market-based international civil aviation system.

The agreement with the Republic of Mozambique is the first Air Transport Agreement negotiated with this country. Pending signature and entry into force, the agreement is now being applied on the basis of comity and reciprocity, immediately creating new opportunities for U.S. and Mozambican air carriers and more choice for travelers. The bilateral Open Skies agreement will enable the expansion of passenger and cargo flights between Mozambique and the United States, thereby promoting increased travel and trade, and ultimately spurring high quality job opportunities and economic growth.

The U.S. delegation also met with a number of international counterparts to ensure fair competition for U.S. carriers, explore possibilities for new Open Skies agreements, and further modernize existing agreements with civil aviation partners. U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs Heidi Gómez led the U.S. delegation, which included representatives from the Departments of State, Transportation, and Commerce.

For further information, please contact the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Press Office at EB-Press-Inquiry@state.gov. Information on U.S. aviation policy and Open Skies agreements is available on the Department of State's website here: https://www.state.gov/air-transport-ahttps://www.state.gov/air-transport-agreements/greements/

Office of the Spokesperson