Africa: Belouizdad Capable of 'Beating' Al Ahly, Insists Coach Paqueta

CS Belouizdad head coach Marcos Paqueta believes his Algerian outfit has what it takes to defeat African champions Al Ahly when the sides meet in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Friday.

With Group D finely poised at the halfway stage, Paqueta talked up Belouizdad's chances of claiming a positive result against the Egyptian giants.

"We have the capabilities to win and we must prove that on the field," the Brazilian stated at his pre-match press conference.

Paqueta described the back-to-back clashes with the reigning TotalEnergiesCAF Champions League winners as "important", but wants his players to retain ambition when they visit Cairo.

"Everyone knows the match against Al Ahly is important," he said. "We will play them home and away, and we must keep the idea of returning with points from Egypt."

Table-toppers Al Ahly have made an assured if unspectacular start in their continental title defence, picking up four points from their opening two group matches.

But Paqueta believes Belouizdad can capitalise if they start strongly at the Alexandria Stadium.

"Our players must focus well and try to keep the ball, especially in the first 15 minutes," the coach stressed.

Al Ahly boss Marcel Koller has highlighted his squad's punishing recent schedule as a potential obstacle on Friday.

But Paqueta will be urging his fleet-footed side to seize the initiative from the off, as they bid to keep their own qualification hopes alive.

Al Ahly presently leads Group D with commendable four points, positioning them as the team to beat.

Belouizdad are second with three points, Medeama closely trails in third place with three points while Young Africans find themselves at the bottom with one point.