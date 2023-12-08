Zimbabwe: Last Supper? Sakupwanya Treats Supporters to Bag of Maize Meal, Flour and Loaf of Bread As Second Election Showdown Nears

ZANU PF supporters who attended party candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency Pedzai Sakupwanya's Thursday rally were treated to a 10kg bag of maize meal, 2kg packet of flour and a loaf of bread two days before the monied gold miner enters a race for Parliament.

A queue made up of the elderly, school-going children and youths stretched right around Mabvuku Stadium with residents of the high-density suburb showing no sign of giving up hope despite the heat and hustle at entry points.

Three trucks full of goods were delivered at the stadium where it was made clear everyone would get a share.

Sakupwanya, a former Harare Councillor, will be hoping to make it into Parliament after losing the ticket to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi at August's General Elections.

Hundreds in attendance could be seen seated beside their tiny hamper, an equal number were turned away from the stadium's exit points which were manned by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recruits (trainees).

They were being kindly asked to return the goodies if heading back home, an option none entertained and returned to the scorching heat.

In the VIP tent sat Zanu PF's top bosses including Godwills Masimirembwa who tried unsuccessfully to represent the same constituency in Parliament on the ruling party ticket. He eventually opted for a party position.

Those who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com showered praises on Sakupwanya, who claims to have been born and raised in Mabvuku, stating that he was doing a lot for them.

Most seemed to be of the impression a High Court judgement barring recalled CCC MPs from re-entering the race on the party's ticket meant Sakupwanya had won uncontested; a situation which was later clarified by Zanu PF Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa.

Chinamasa stood in for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Guest of Honour. Chiwenga was caught up in court, where his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa's attempted murder case was being heard.

''I am so happy for him but hope he will not forget about us the moment he steps into Parliament,'' said a young lady who was standing right at the back of the queue.

''Scott's win has made me so happy. The happiness in my heart is too much, I cannot explain it,'' added another.

The confusion emanated from a High Court judgement which barred recalled CCC MPs from contesting on the party's ticket. Kufahakutizwi was however not affected as Tshabangu conceded he had made a mistake by recalling him and could seek a return to Parliament.

''The fights in the CCC are an opportunity for us to win, let us win on Saturday. Their issues are not ours, those are their problems,'' said Chinamasa.