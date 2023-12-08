Zimbabwe: A Boiling Political Pot - the Brutal Reality of By-Election Campaigns in Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency

It is November 29, temperatures are rising in the sprawling township of Mabvuku and so are cases of politically motivated violence.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Joseph Chirwa is conducting a door-to-door election campaign for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi.

Kufahakutuzwi is the opposition's parliamentary candidate for the upcoming December 9 by-elections for the Mabvuku Tafara constituency.

Chirwa unwittingly jumps into a boiling political pot.

''We were carrying out campaigns. We went to an area called Kugarika Kushinga. Little did we know that Zanu PF was holding its meeting. From a distance, we noticed that it was a Zanu PF meeting and turned back. Immediately we saw a mob of people who harassed us from a commuter omnibus, some calling me by my name,'' Chirwa tells NewZimbabwe.com.

''They started beating me and the one I know by name stoned my head. When they were pulling me closer to their meeting I was bleeding.''

While in excruciating pain after having been released, Chirwa filed the report at Mabvuku Police Station so could be treated at a local hospital.

''I reported the matter to the police and I was treated at Parirenyatwa hospital and I got stitches on the head,'' said Chirwa.

Mabvuku-Tafara constituency has been thrust into by-elections after self-proclaimed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled Kufahakutizwi from Parliament.

Kufahakutizwi is contesting against ZANU PF candidate, Pedzai ''Scott'' Sakupwanya.

''Political parties are chameleons''

Chirwa faced politically motivated violence in a community that is still stained by the blood of slain CCC activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was found dead in November.

Chirwa's encounter is one of rising cases of politically motivated violence that have been recorded in the country.

In July this year, Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned to death in the high-density suburb of Glen View, canvassing for support ahead of general elections.

John Muchenje, director of a nongovernmental organisation, 4H Zimbabwe that is advocating for political tolerance and peace says young people have been used as pawns by political leaders.

''Because of our economic situation young people are found vulnerable. They can be easily manipulated or used for small tokens by big guns. Sometimes young people may not want to be involved in politics but they are forced by the big bosses.

''Political parties are chameleons. Yes the appetite is there, there is zeal. What is lacking is a collective approach to peacebuilding. There is a need for support from all stakeholders in peacebuilding. What we then need to do is continually engage them,'' said Muchenje.

Historically elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by reports of political violence.

This is despite public denunciation by political leaders - Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF and Nelson Chamisa of CCC.

Political analyst Lazarus Sauti said parties have mustered using conflict to consolidate power hindering efforts to end politically motivated violence.

''Politicians in Zimbabwe are constantly engaged in conflicts over their political survival. These fights are frequently violent, which highlights how fiercely competitive the gladiators are. Political parties rely on a smorgasbord of manipulations to gain, hold, and consolidate power, and politicians use violence to seize power. In light of this, politicians seem unwilling to put a stop to political violence in the nation. This presents significant obstacles to the establishment of inclusive development and lasting peace,'' said Lazarus Sauti.

Peace efforts

In the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said it recorded 8 832 cases of human rights violations.

The report further noted that the majority of cases were recorded against CCC members with Zanu PF and shadowy political outfit Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) fingered in the violations.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), tasked with spearheading fostering peace and tolerance in societies, has been conspicuous by its silence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sauti further opined that NPRC has been found wanting in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

''There are obstacles in the way of the NPRC's efforts to advance social cohesion, national peace, healing, and reconciliation in Zimbabwe. A few of them include the repression of the truth, a lack of institutional independence and resources, a lack of political will, and limited tenure for Commissioners.''

However, efforts to get a comment from NPRC hit a snag as its spokesperson Obert Gutu did not respond to NewZimbabwe.com and his mobile phone was unanswered by the time of publishing.

For Chirwa, the violence that was meted out against him is a stark reminder of the polarity that has been in Zimbabwe since the country's independence in 1980.

''The situation is tense. The message is we should not campaign for the opposition party. They do not want it. Bishop Masaya was abducted midday and when I was beaten it was also around midday,'' said Chirwa.