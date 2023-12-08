Africa: CAF Doping Control Officers' Workshop Officially Underway in Johannesburg

The CAF Doping Control Officers' Workshop officially got underway in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, 05 December as Medical Practitioners from across the continent gathered for the two-day workshop currently taking place in the host country.

The workshop makes an official return to the CAF Calendar of programmes following the last workshop that was held in 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

Currently taking place between 05 - 06 December, this year's workshop forms part of a number of ongoing CAF workshops, courses and programmes being rolled out by the governing body of African football across the continent in upskilling its remote staff, Member Associations and Zonal Unions.

The opening day of the workshop was attended by South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Dr Danny Jordaan who was accompanied SAFA CEO, Ms. Lydia Monyepao in officially welcoming the 41 Medical Practitioners from across Africa to the two-day gathering.

Overseen by senior CAF and FIFA Doping Control and Medical Experts, Day 1 of the workshop involved a series of presentations by CAF on the latest developments of Doping, which include CAF's Anti-Doping Unit's fight against doping in African football as well as CAF's collaboration with FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Speaking to CAFOnline on the sidelines of ongoing workshop, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, who serves on the CAF Medical Committee said the topic of Doping needs to be regularly visited as it plays a silent, yet very crucial role in the development of football in Africa.

"Football in Africa has taken great strides over the years, with athletes now pairing their training programmes with nutritional guidance from their teams. It is therefore important that Doping Control Officers know and understand what is permissible in the context of doping and more importantly, follow the correct measures in the fight against Doping in African football. The understanding of Doping Control forms a very crucial component in African football development," said Dr Ngwenya.

The CAF Doping Control Officers workshop concludes on Wednesday, 06 December.