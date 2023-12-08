Uganda: Environmentalists Raise Concern Over Threat to Lubigi Wetland

Environmentalists are sounding the alarm, warning that the road section along the entire Lubigi wetland is at risk of curving in due to excessive dumping.

They are calling on the government to streamline the road maintenance program and urgently redesign the road to address gaps overlooked in the previous environmental impact assessment during its construction.

The trigger for the potential catastrophe is identified at the Kyengera Busega road, pointing toward a choking Lubigi wetland ecosystem.

Paul Twebaze, an environmental researcher from ACODE, expressed concern about the underground issues, suggesting that the entire northern bypass could be washed away by water if corrective measures are not taken, despite not having reached its maximum lifespan.

Twebaze pointed to a lapse in the 2004 Environmental Impact Assessment, which failed to consider the design and tonnage of vehicles using the road.

He emphasized the need for a thorough reevaluation to prevent a looming environmental disaster.

Wakiso Mayor ,Matia Lwanga Bwanika and former legislator Ken Lukyamuzi, vocal advocates for the protection of LUBIGI, highlighted the exponential expansion of the population along the ecosystem.

They also noted the detrimental impact of plastic and soil dumping by factories, permanently blocking waterways and leading to stagnant water absorption.

Lwanga Bwanika emphasized the urgency, stating,''The current road design and maintenance program must be revisited to safeguard the environment and prevent irreversible damage.''

Lukyamuzi went further, linking the issue to future endeavors.

''Government should not proceed with oil exploration without implementing a ban on polythene, a petroleum byproduct that will only exacerbate environmental challenges,'' he said.

In a united call, these environmental advocates are urging the government to proactively address the road's maintenance program and redesign the infrastructure.

They emphasize the importance of accounting for current and future trends to protect both the environment and taxpayers' money.