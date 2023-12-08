Uganda: UNDP Awards Gender Equality Champions in the Private Sector

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) have rewarded companies in the private sector for championing gender equality.

Name the Gender Equality Seal(GES) awards, they have been organised in partnership with the Government of Uganda where 40 private sector companies received accolades and certification as part of a global UNDP initiative promoting investment in systems that integrate gender equality within workplaces and business strategies.

A further 50 companies received recognition for undertaking steps within the GES certification.

Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative, emphasized the role of Uganda's private sector institutions in championing gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace.

''We are celebrating the contribution of the private sector in the promotion of gender equality, women's participation, leadership and elimination of gender-based violence in the workplace,'' Attafuah noted.

''This is driven through our global flagship programme - the Gender Equality Seal initiative. This initiative is demonstrating how Public-Private Partnerships can accelerate development interventions for promoting equality and empowerment of women in business strategies and operations.''

The GES is a tool for private enterprises and public institutions to contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by reducing gender gaps and promoting both equality in the workplace and women's empowerment; promoting equality in employment, decent work, inclusive growth and economic empowerment; and encouraging fair, inclusive and sustainable growth.

Susan Ngongi, the UN Resident Coordinator, further commended the GES awarded institutions.

''Through the Gender Equality Seal private sector companies have made great strides to promote gender equality particularly in management systems, remuneration, professional development and performance, work-life balance, and prevention of sexual harassment. I also wish to recognize private sector companies that have gone beyond the Seal and put further initiatives in place to address gender equality in the workplace.''

Uganda was the first country to pioneer the GES in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2016 and, spearheaded by UNDP in partnership with PSFU, the GES has since attracted over 90 companies from different sectors including manufacturing, banking, telecommunications, hospitality, media, health and ICT.

Companies undertaking the GES certification process commit to achieving gender equality by transforming their corporate processes through incorporation of gender perspectives into their overall management system.

The GES certified companies are integrating comprehensive measures to change their organizational structure and culture, creating fairer and more decent conditions for workers.

UNDP Uganda country office is leading the Gender Equality Seal by example, having twice (2018-2022 and 2023-2026) secured a Gender Equality Seal Gold certification for development agencies.

Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development said government will do everything possible to enforce gender equality.

She however noted that the issue of gender inequality is still a big problem in Uganda.

''The recognition of award is not because there is no problem. It is a recognition that we have a problem. I want to thank these companies who have taken the bold step in making a Sexual Harassment Policy. If we want to engender the workplace we must focus on the private sector. For companies that have participated, I want to thank you, I want to congratulate you, and I want to encourage you to set an example for other companies.''