Uganda: Tensions Arise As Parliament Summons Key Figures Over Human Rights Abuses

The Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, has summoned key political figures to address three critical resolutions passed during a heated plenary sitting on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament are set to engage in discussions aimed at ending allegations of human rights abuses.

Mpuuga, in a bold move during Tuesday's session, proposed the establishment of a joint select committee on human rights and internal affairs to investigate widespread human rights abuses and other pressing issues.

The move follows a prolonged debate on the credibility of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, accused of incompetence in handling investigations related to human rights violations.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mpuuga reiterated his concerns and issued fresh demands to scrutinize the credibility of Mariam Wangadya's commission.

The leader of the opposition hinted at an anticipated intense meeting scheduled for Monday next week, where all involved parties have been summoned by the Speaker.

In a statement, Mpuuga expressed optimism, stating that their boycott has already begun to yield results. He pointed out that the government's Attorney General has committed to following up on the three resolutions passed by Parliament, signaling a potential breakthrough in addressing the alleged human rights abuses.

As the nation awaits the outcome of the summoned meeting, tensions continue to rise, highlighting the urgency and significance of the discussions surrounding human rights in Uganda.