Uganda: Lumumba Hails Next Media At Housing Baraza

The Minister in Charge of General duties in office of the Prime minister Justine Lumumba Kasule has hailed Next Media for championing tackling the Sustainable Development Goals.

''I have hope that the 2.4million housing deficit will be reduced, since you have provided a platform for over 15 million people watching, people will be able to dicuss with experts and there will be a mindset change'' Lumumba said.

Speaking during the 5th Edition of the NBS Housing Baraza at Motiv In Bugolobi, Lumumba also tasked financial housing institutions to lower their lendig rates to attract people in the upatake housing options.

She also called for partnerships among stake holders in the housing sector.