Tanzania: Govt Earns Kudos On Hanang Disaster Response

MEMBERS of the diplomatic corps in Tanzania have commended the government's swift response in Hanang District, Manyara Region, following the mudslide disaster that struck the area after heavy rainfall last Sunday.

The diplomats expressed their ap- preciation after a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr January Makamba, in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The meeting was aimed at briefing them on the progress of rescue efforts taken by the government to address the horrific disaster in Hanang District. Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) System, Mr Zlatan Milisic commended swift action taken by the government in rescuing citizens and their property in Hanang.

Mr Milisic said the UN Tanzania will continue collaborating with the government, saying that UN agencies have mobilised humanitarian aid for the survivors, which will be handed over to the government. Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Isack Njenga extended his heartfelt condolences in solidarity with Tanzania, saying Kenya is praying for the deceased and the affected families.

Speaking on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps, Somali Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Zahra Ali Hassan, extended prayers and support to the victims, saying that the diplomats have also organised humanitarian aid, which will be delivered to the Tanzanian government.

Furthermore, Mozambi- can Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Ricardo Mtumbuida, expressed solidarity with Tanzanians, extending condolences to President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, all Tanzanians, victims and prayers for the departed souls.

For his part, Minister Makamba said the mudslides resulted in the loss of 76 lives, injuring 117 others, including causing extensive damage to property, homes, and infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity systems.

''The Tanzanian government is grateful to the international community for their condolences and the support you provided to us during this time,'' Mr Makamba told the diplomats.

He said in response to the disaster, the government through the National Disaster Committee under the Prime Minister's Office in cooperation with Manyara Regional authorities formed a special disaster relief entity for coordinating and receiving various aid to assist the affected victims and facilitate restoring life of victims to normalcy.

''The victims still require humanitarian aid. Many have lost their homes and their loved ones. Roads, water and electricity infrastructure has been severely damaged,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso and the ministry's team of experts yesterday visited Mogitu water source in Hanang where they are drilling a water well to avail water service to the area.

The Mogitu water well will have the capacity of producing 120,000 litres of water per hour.

Mr Aweso said the well will increase water availability at Katesh after the Mserereko water source, which provided water at Ganana, Jorodom and Dumbeta wards was damaged