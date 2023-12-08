Tanzania: Hanang Disaster - Samia Orders in-Depth Probe

... Calls Tanzanians to keep abreast with weather reports

HANANG, MANYARA: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for an in-depth investigation into the Hanang mudslide disaster in Hanang District; Manyara Region last weekend.

The mudslide claimed 76 lives, leaving 117 others injured.

Dr Samia directed authorities to investigate and lay bare the causes of the calamity.

''Such an understanding is crucial for implementing effective corrective actions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,'' observed the President at Katesh Primary School grounds, where she commiserated with Hanang residents.

She equally urged Tanzanians staying in flood prone areas and other dangerous spots to move to safer places, insisting it was the best way to lessen the impact of disasters on people and property.

She said: I've seen for myself the impact of the calamity, some areas aren't safe to live, especially for children.

President Samia, who was addressing hundreds of Katesh residents who were engulfed in sombre mood, urged the residents to be on high alert over epidemics that may be occasioned by disasters.

According to Dr Samia, communicable disease transmission after disasters is associated primarily with the size and characteristics of the population displaced, specifically the proximity to safe water and functioning latrines, and the nutritional status of the displaced population.

''It is important to take precautionary measures using commodities such as water,'' she urged.

The President said she had directed the Water Ministry to ensure that the precious commodity was in constant supply.

She equally directed the Health Ministry to monitor situations that will yield to outbreaks of diseases, arguing that those seeking shelter in three camps at Katesh Township, were at higher risks.

In the same vein, President Samia called on Tanzanians to keep abreast with weather reports and the ever-changing weather patterns that, she said, will mitigate the impacts of disasters.

While challenging regional authorities to enhance their disaster preparedness, Dr Samia underscored the importance of building capacity to first responders, arguing that they play a vital role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters.

''We need to prepare ourselves lest we get caught off guard,'' she insisted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.5bn/- was raised by well-wishers as a gesture of condoling with Tanzanians.

According to the President, the amount will be channeled through a local bank account and was solely meant for the victims.

Speaking earlier on, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the chairperson of the National Disaster Committee informed the President that the office of the Treasury Registrar led by Nehemiah Mchechu, was able to raise 1.5bn/- from state parastatals.

The money will also be given to the victims of the mudslide, he said.

Mr Majaliwa insisted that the Hanang mudslide is a national disaster that needs support from all quarters. He said that aid will strictly be coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office.

''All the aid that will be brought will be coordinated by the Prime Minister's Office under the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Jenista Mhagama, Permanent Secretary, Dr Jim Yonazi and Disaster Department,'' Mr Majaliwa said.

Speaking in Katesh on Tuesday, Chief Government's Spokesperson, Mr Mobhare Matinyi said that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed that all financial contributions should be channeled to the National Disaster Management Fund Electronic Account number 9921151001 by writing the word ''MAAFA HANANG'' at any bank within and outside of the country.