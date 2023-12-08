Africa: High-Flying Medeama Out to Compound Young Africans' Woes

An in-form Medeama side will aim to deepen Young Africans' TotalEnergies CAF Champions League misery when the Tanzanian giants visit Ghana on Friday.

Yanga have endured a disappointing start to their group campaign, picking up just one point from two matches to prop up Group D.

But facing a Medeama team high on confidence after three straight home wins across all competitions, coach Miguel Gamondi knows the odds are stacked against his side.

Their hosts' recent victims include Algerian outfit CS Belouizdad, who were beaten 2-1 in Kumasi last week thanks to goals from Daniel Lomotey and Kamaradini Mamudu.

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey is therefore taking nothing for granted against Yanga, opponents his team got the better of in 2016.

"I know them very well," Adotey stressed. "I will never underrate Young Africans knowing their history and what they have done in football."

Nonetheless, the Ghanaian does spy vulnerabilities in a Yanga backline that has leaked four goals in their opening two group matches.

"We have conceded in every match since the group stage started, so we are working on improving that," Adotey noted.

"We want to prevent our opponents from scoring as well as continuing to be productive in attack."

That attacking thrust will be boosted by Jonathan Mensah's return from a one-match suspension against Belouizdad last time out.

Adotey confirmed the Ghana striker will go straight back into Medeama's starting line-up for what he expects to be a "tricky duel" with the visiting Tanzanians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sowah is a starter so he will begin against Yanga," the coach revealed. "Him coming in means we have to make some slight changes from the 11 that faced Belouizdad.

"But apart from winger Fatawu, who is injured, all the rest of the players are fit."

Despite Yanga's lowly position in Group D, lying two points behind Friday's opponents, Adotey is taking no chances.

The coach has challenged his players to continue Medeama's superb home form by claiming another three points.

"My mission is to win the match against Young Africans. That is my goal," Adotey declared.

Victory would strengthen the Mauve and Yellows' grip in the group behind Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Algerian outfit Belouizdad.

Medeama's coach is confident his organised, tight-knit unit can condemn Yanga to another disappointing night.