Africa: Pressure Mounts On Young Africans Ahead of Medeama Test

8 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Beleaguered Young Africans boss Miguel Gamondi has challenged his side to revive their faltering TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign when they visit Medeama on Friday.

The Tanzanian giants have taken just one point from their opening two Group D matches to sit bottom of the standings.

And Gamondi knows failure in Ghana would leave Yanga facing a mountain to qualify for the knockout rounds.

"We must learn from our mistakes and hope to turn things around," the coach urged ahead of the crunch clash in Kumasi.

"Nothing is decided yet. We are just at the halfway stage and must keep our chances alive."

Gamondi reported his squad were "mentally prepared and ready" for the test against in-form opponents who have won three straight home matches across all competitions.

Medeama's recent victims include Algerian side CS Belouizdad, edged 2-1 last time out in the TotalEnergies Champions League group thanks to Daniel Lomotey and Kamaradini Mamudu goals.

The Ghanaians also got the better of Yanga during a 2016 meeting between the clubs.

But Gamondi is drawing confidence from his own side's performances so far, despite only having a Pacome Zouzoua goal to show for their efforts in the group so far.

"We played very well against Belouizdad and Al Ahly," the coach maintains. "We made mistakes and missed chances but the performance was good apart from that."

Gamondi will urge his side to convert any opportunities that come their way on Friday, with leading striker Kennedy Musonda sure to pose a major threat.

Musonda also struck a defiant tone, insisting the Yanga squad was staying positive despite their early setbacks.

"As players we are not letting our heads drop," the Zambian declared. "We are focused on our game against Medeama."

Musonda said he and his teammates had to respect Medeama's impressive home form heading into the crunch tie.

But he added: "We know our fans are not angry because they know we have been giving our best. Football is dynamic so things can change."

Defeat would leave Yanga needing snookers to progress to the Champions League last eight for the first time.

But victory would blow the group wide open. Gamondi knows it is a match his talented side dare not lose as they bid to launch an overdue revival.

