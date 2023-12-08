Seychelles: New 7th December Disaster Fund Launched

8 December 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan announced on Thursday the opening of a relief fund called the 7th December Disaster Fund, in which people in Seychelles or abroad can make monetary donations in Seychelles rupees, US dollars, British pounds and euros.

Bank accounts for the '7th December Disaster' Fund

Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: 7th December Disaster

Account Number: 14200

Account Currency: SCR (Seychelles Rupees)

Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: 7th December Disaster

Account Number: 14201

Account Currency: USD (United States Dollars)

Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: 7th December Disaster

Account Number: 14203

Account Currency: EUR (Euros)

Central Bank of Seychelles

Account Name: 7th December Disaster

Account Number: 14202

Account Currency: GBP (British Pounds Sterling)

Persons wishing to contribute can transfer their funds directly to the accounts.

For more information contact Nadine Jack at the President's Office via email addresses: cps@statehouse.gov.sc or n.jack@statehouse.gov.sc or call Telephone number: + (248) 429 5603.

