Rwanda: Genocide Convict Laurent Bucyibaruta Passes Away at 79

8 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Laurent Bucyibaruta, the former Gikongoro mayor, known for his involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, has passed away at the age of 79.

Bucyibaruta, who had lived in France for more than two decades following his conviction and 20-year sentence by the Cour d'assises de Paris--a decision he had appealed--passed away on December 6 due to illness.

In July 2022, Bucyibaruta was found guilty by the Cour d'assises de Paris on charges of complicity in Genocide and crimes against humanity.

Born in 1944 in the former Gikongoro prefecture, he assumed the role of mayor of his home prefecture from July 4, 1992, until July 1994. His involvement as an activist in the genocidal MRND party and leadership of the Interahamwe movement, the youth organization behind the genocide, marked his tenure.

During a December 1993 public rally at Gikongoro market, Bucyibaruta urged financial contributions from the populace to procure arms for combating the ''Tutsi enemy.'' He further commanded soldiers and Interahamwe militia under his authority to carry out multiple massacres against the Tutsis.

One incident involved Bucyibaruta's encouragement for several Tutsi to assemble at the Murambi Technical School on April 10, 1994, promising them nourishment. Tragically, those gathered were killed on April 20 and April 21, 1994, by gendarmes, policemen, and armed Interahamwe, resulting in the deaths of over 50,000 individuals.

Fleeing Rwanda for France in 1997, Bucyibaruta sought refuge, living abroad until his recent passing.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.